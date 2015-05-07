SHANGHAI/HONG KONG May 7 China's Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, the world's largest e-commerce company,
will continue to invest a portion of its free cash flow in new
businesses in fiscal year 2016, Chief Financial Officer Maggie
Wu said on Thursday.
Alibaba expects growth of spending on new investments to be
higher than overall revenue growth, Wu told a conference call
following the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015
earnings results.
Alibaba's quarterly revenue rose 45 percent, beating
analysts' expectations, as the Chinese e-commerce company
reported a jump in gross merchandise volume.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch in Shanghai and Paul Carsten in Hong
Kong, editing by David Evans)