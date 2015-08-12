* Alibaba Q1 revenue $3.27 bln vs $3.39 bln estimate
* Shares slump, now down nearly a third since start of 2015
* Revenue and GMV rise at slowest pace in over three years
* Company announces $4 bln share repurchase programme
(Adds analyst comment, background; updates shares))
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Aug 12 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
shares fell to a record low after China's biggest
e-commerce company posted its slowest revenue growth in over
three years as its strategy to shift more services to mobile
devices hurt advertising sales.
The company's shares declined as much as 8 percent to $71.03
- just shy of their IPO price of $68 - wiping off nearly $16
billion from its market value on Wednesday. The stock has lost
declined nearly 30 percent this year, up to Wednesday's close.
Alibaba also announced a $4 billion share repurchase
programme over two years, aimed at offsetting the impact of its
share-based compensation programmes.
The company's results come at a time when China's economy is
expected to grow at its slowest pace in a quarter of a century.
Adding to investor concerns, China devalued the yuan
on Tuesday, guiding the currency to its lowest point in almost
three years.
Alibaba's Chief Executive Daniel Zhang told CNBC on
Wednesday that the company was closely monitoring the economy
but was "confident for long-term growth".
The company is now branching out from its core online-only
shopping platforms in a bid to stem slowing growth in both
revenue and the value of sales over its websites.
"(We) made significant progress monetising our mobile
traffic, with our mobile revenue exceeding 50 percent of our
total China commerce retail revenue for the first time," Maggie
Wu, Alibaba's chief financial officer, said in a statement.
But Wu conceded that mobile was still less profitable than
business via personal computers, where profitability also
decreased.
Revenue for the three months through June rose 28 percent to
$3.27 billion, well below a forecast of $3.39 billion in a
Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate poll of 28 analysts.
Gross merchandise volume (GMV) -- the total value of goods
transacted across Alibaba's platforms -- rose 34 percent to 673
billion yuan ($105 billion), also the slowest growth in more
than three years.
"While we remain positive on BABA longer term, we see
multiple overhangs for this name near term," Summit Research
Partners analyst Henry Guo said in a note.
Guo listed low macro-environment visibility, intensifying
competition, continuing margin pressure due to aggressive
investments among the negatives.
The company announced on Monday that it would invest $4.6
billion in leading Chinese electronics retailer Suning Commerce
Group Co Ltd, its biggest step yet towards
integrating online and store-based shopping.
The deal could give Alibaba more traction in logistics and
electronics, areas in which expanding rival JD.com,
China's second-biggest e-commerce site by sales, specializes.
Alibaba's non-GAAP net income rose 30 percent from a year
earlier to $1.5 billion for the three months through June, the
first quarter of its fiscal year.
($1 = 6.3845 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Additional reporting by Devika
Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Vikram Subhedar in LONDON;
Editing by Mark Potter, Susan Fenton and Sayantani Ghosh)