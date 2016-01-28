(Corrects paragraph 1 to say revenue beat, not missed,
estimates. Also, in paragraph 3 corrects to say GMV rose to 964
billion yuan, not 964 million yuan)
Jan 28 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd's third-quarter revenue rose 32 percent,
helped by the holiday shopping quarter, and beat analysts'
average estimate.
Revenue rose to 34.53 billion yuan ($5.25 billion) in the
quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with the average analyst
estimate of 33.33 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Gross merchandise volume, or the total value of goods
transacted on its platforms on China retail marketplaces, rose
23 percent to 964 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.5760 Chinese yuan)
