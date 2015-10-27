SHANGHAI/BEIJING Oct 27 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not intend to recommend "enforcement action" after disclosing a February inquiry into its interactions with a China regulator.

In January, China's State Administration for Industry and Commerce engaged in a public spat with Alibaba after publishing a report criticising the e-commerce company for the prevalence of counterfeits on its sites. The report was later withdrawn. (Reporting by John Ruwitch in Shanghai and Paul Carsten in Beijing; Editing by Susan Fenton)