SHANGHAI/BEIJING Oct 27 Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd said on Tuesday the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission does not intend to recommend "enforcement action"
after disclosing a February inquiry into its interactions with a
China regulator.
In January, China's State Administration for Industry and
Commerce engaged in a public spat with Alibaba after publishing
a report criticising the e-commerce company for the prevalence
of counterfeits on its sites. The report was later withdrawn.
