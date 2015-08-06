By Mari Saito
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 6 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
has signed exclusive partnerships with more than 20
apparel brands including Zara and Timberland, the Chinese
e-commerce giant said on Thursday, the latest step to woo big
international brands as it competes with rivals such as JD.com
Inc.
Alibaba said its fast-growing online marketplace Tmall.com
will become the only third-party online sales platform for the
apparel brands in China. The Hangzhou, China-based company did
not disclose details on financial terms of the agreements.
In China, a market notorious for the proliferation of fake
and knock-off products, bagging international names can boost
credibility and signal implicit trust.
Alibaba also said in its announcement that it will deepen
its collaboration with more than 160 brands including Adidas and
Gap.
"Apparel is one of the key product categories on Tmall. We
have an extensive collection of brands on the platform, and it
is imperative for us to deepen our collaboration with them so we
can work together in more strategic ways to enable their success
within our ecosystem," Jeff Zhang, president of Alibaba's China
retail marketplaces, said in a statement.
Alibaba recently picked former Goldman Sachs banker Michael
Evans to lead its expansion outside of China as it tries to
attract popular American and European brands to list products on
its site. Alibaba has 350 million annual active buyers
worldwide.
Alibaba's rival JD.com recently announced it would begin
selling U.S. products like Converse, Samsonite and other major
apparel brands to Chinese customers through a new store on its
site.
Last month, Japanese retailer Fast Retailing Co Ltd
said it had closed its Uniqlo store that it opened in April on
JD.com, citing a conflict with its China e-commerce strategy.
Alibaba declined to say if Uniqlo had agreed to an exclusive
partnership with the online retailer.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by David Gregorio)