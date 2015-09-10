* Tsai not thrilled with share price below IPO level
* Says shareholders should see Alibaba as long-term
investment
* Says Chinese consumers very healthy
* Says company has master plan for development
(Adds Tsai comments, background)
By John Ruwitch and Paul Carsten
HANGZHOU, China, Sept 10 Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai said on Thursday
he is not thrilled that the e-commerce firm's share price is
below its listing level a year ago, but is confident the company
is in better shape than it was then.
Tsai said in an interview with Reuters that investors should
take a long-term view of the stock rather than looking for a
quarter-to-quarter pop.
"Are we thrilled that the stock is below IPO (initial public
offering) price? No, absolutely not," he said, but "on all the
metrics we're doing very well".
Whereas market watchers have expressed fear of a Chinese
economic slowdown crippling consumption, Tsai said the country's
consumers are "very, very healthy".
But Alibaba, which has shed nearly 40 percent of its value
since the start of the year, has not emerged unscathed from the
effects of China's fraught macro-economy. On Tuesday, it said it
expected second-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) to be
lower than initial estimates due to weaker consumer spending.
With wages rising strongly each year, unemployment low and
the government committed to shifting the economy to services
from manufacturing, Tsai said of consumers that "they're going
to be confident" - a boon for China's biggest online shopping
business.
Comparing the business environment to the 2008 global
financial crisis, he said "we think the situation is very, very
different."
But with the giant's revenue and GMV growth rates falling to
their lowest in at least three years, and the rise of rivals
like JD.com Inc, Alibaba has embarked on a multi-billion
dollar programme of diverse investments, ranging from sports to
pharmaceuticals.
Rebuffing investor criticism that the company might be
expanding too fast and spreading itself too thin, Tsai explained
Alibaba's strategy in terms of chess.
"When you put pieces on the chessboard, the observer may not
understand why certain pieces are in a certain place, but we
understand, we have a whole master plan behind it," he said.
"It's always hard for an outside observer to try to figure
out what Alibaba's trying to do, but we ourselves are very, very
clear as to the strategy."
(Reporting by John Ruwitch and Paul Carsten; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)