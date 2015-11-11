New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
BEIJING Nov 11 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's annual Singles' Day shopping festival should have 50 percent growth each year, founder and executive chairman Jack Ma said in Beijing on Wednesday.
Singles' Day is the biggest shopping event in the world, larger than the United States' Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.
Many Chinese e-commerce firms offer steep discounts to attract consumption on a massive scale. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; editing by Jason Neely)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.