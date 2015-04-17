SHANGHAI, April 17 Chinese e-commerce titan
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has tied up with Sinopec,
Asia's biggest oil refiner, to provide cloud computing services
and 'big data' analysis, the companies said.
The link-up was for technical services and did not involve
equity cooperation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
, or Sinopec, said on its official microblog. It did
not say how much money was involved.
Cooperation between Alibaba, a poster child for private
enterprise in China, and one of the country's biggest
state-owned companies dovetails with government policy.
Sinopec and other state behemoths have been under pressure
to make better use of information technology and take advantage
of cloud computing and big data to better track things like
supply, demand and emissions.
Alibaba, whose $25 billion initial public offering in New
York in September was the biggest on record, has been leveraging
its good standing with the government to forge cloud computing
agreements with various government or state-run bodies.
"By helping Sinopec with digitization and big data
technologies, we hope we can play a part to help bring about
greener solutions and new business opportunities," Allen Zhang,
director at Alibaba's cloud computing business Aliyun, said in
an emailed statement.
The cooperation between Aliyun and Sinopec would help
upgrade some of the oil company's traditional petrochemical
services, Sinopec said.
Aliyun is helping Sinopec build cloud-based business systems
and perform data analytics covering the entire petrochemical
production chain, Aliyun said.
The two companies were also exploring cooperation in areas
including the so-called Internet of things, vehicle networking,
finance and online payments, e-commerce and online-to-offline
commerce.
Aliyun is China's biggest cloud services provider with about
a 23 percent market share.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch)