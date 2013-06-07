UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, June 7 Sinosoft Technology Group, a software maker 25 percent owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, plans to raise $50 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Friday, citing a source with knowledge of the deal.
The company aims to complete the IPO in July, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
China International Capital Corp (CICC), China Merchants Bank International and OSK are arranging the deal. (Reporting by Jing Song of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources