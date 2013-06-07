HONG KONG, June 7 Sinosoft Technology Group, a software maker 25 percent owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, plans to raise $50 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Friday, citing a source with knowledge of the deal.

The company aims to complete the IPO in July, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

China International Capital Corp (CICC), China Merchants Bank International and OSK are arranging the deal. (Reporting by Jing Song of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)