BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Souq.com
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
March 11 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning to invest $200 million in Snapchat, valuing the photo-messaging service at about $15 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people it said were familiar with the situation.
A month ago, Bloomberg reported that Snapchat is looking to raise as much as $500 million in a new funding round that would value the Los Angeles-based company at up to $19 billion.
The Alibaba investment would not be part of that round of funding, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Neither Alibaba nor Snapchat representatives were immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Subject to closing conditions, acquisition is expected to close in 2017
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.