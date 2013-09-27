BRIEF-Richardson Electronics and Exxelia sign exclusive North American distribution agreement
* Richardson Electronics, Ltd. and Exxelia sign exclusive North American distribution agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG/TOKYO, Sept 27 Softbank Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Friday the company fully supports a partnership system in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
The group of 28 partners in Alibaba include the company's founder Jack Ma, some of Alibaba's senior managers and other insiders.
Alibaba, which is preparing for an initial public offering valued at up to $15 billion, is looking to keep top management decisions within the partner group by giving it the right to nominate a majority of board members in the company.
"Alibaba has built a phenomenal business and created tremendous value for its shareholders over the years," Son said in a statement.
"We are therefore very supportive of the Alibaba partnership structure," he added.
March 6 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Monday it had invested nearly $150 million in two U.S. plants for making 10-speed automatic transmission for front-wheel-drive vehicles.
* Ira Sochet reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Taylor Devices Inc as of December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mueMC1) Further company coverage: