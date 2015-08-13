By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING
BEIJING Aug 13 Analysts have cut their price
targets for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd shares after the
stock fell to a post-flotation low on Wednesday on weak earnings
and concerns over China's economy.
Alibaba's shares are now at $73.38, hovering just above
their initial public offering price of $68. The average target
price fell from $106.82 on Tuesday to $99.09 on Thursday,
according to a Thomson Reuters survey of 46 analysts.
Of those analysts, 41 recommend buying Alibaba shares. None
suggest selling, though the company has lost over $100 billion
of market capitalisation since its November high.
But behind Alibaba's disappointing earnings is a larger
threat to the company: the number of online shoppers is
beginning to top off, even in the relatively new mobile
e-commerce space.
The challenge facing Alibaba is how to encourage shoppers to
buy more, even as China's economy grows at its slowest rate in
three decades, hitting everything from manufacturing to
consumption.
"The boost they've been getting is probably slowing because
there are not as many non-mobile shoppers who will convert,"
said Mark Natkin, managing director of Marbridge Consulting in
Beijing.
Plaguing the e-commerce company are a variety of factors.
Growth of revenues and the total value of goods transacted
across Alibaba's platforms was the slowest in over three years.
The firm has embarked on several projects to keep new users
and money pouring in. It is expanding internationally, trying to
bring China's untapped rural population online and offering
Internet TV, film and music.
On Monday, Alibaba said it would invest in a
brick-and-mortar retailer, to link up offline and online
shopping.
Despite these efforts, the population of online shoppers is
beginning to peak. The number grew 13 percent to 374 million in
the year to June, according to the China Internet Network
Information Center (CNNIC). Two years earlier, it had grown 29
percent.
Alibaba executives have touted the boom in mobile shopping
as a new vein of customers to tap, but there the slowdown is
even more drastic. Mobile e-commerce is also less profitable
than on personal computers.
In the year to June 2014, the number of mobile shoppers
rocketed 168 percent to 205 million. That population grew by one
third in the next 12 months.
"Often there's some dividend left in untapped penetration,
existing users who've not adopted online shopping yet," said
Marbridge's Natkin.
"The closer we get to the maximum penetration rate, then the
company should expect to not enjoy that dividend going forward."
(Editing by Mark Potter)