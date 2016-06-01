BRIEF-Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration in prostate cancer development program
* Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program
June 1 Chinese ecommerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy 27 million of its own shares from SoftBank Group Corp at $74 per share, or $2 billion.
SoftBank Group said on Tuesday it would sell at least $7.9 billion of shares in Alibaba to cut the Japanese company's debt.
Shares of Alibaba fell about 6.5 percent to close at $76.69. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Thomas Salmon appointed Berry Plastic Group's chief executive officer
Feb 1 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc, which is backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group, rose as much as 1.6 percent in their market debut on Wednesday, valuing the largest U.S. home rental company at about $6.14 billion.