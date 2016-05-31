BRIEF-QT Vascular signs deal with Medtronic for Chocolate PTA catheter
May 31 Softbank Group Corp said it will sell at least $7.9 billion of shares in Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as it looks to raise capital.
Softbank will hold about 28 percent of Alibaba after the sale, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)
* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan
* EXO U provides update on secured credit facility of up to $4 million