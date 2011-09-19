BEIJING, Sept 19 Alibaba's Taobao Mall said on
Monday it is targeting 200 billion yuan ($31.3 billion) in
transaction volume in 2012, double the amount it is on track to
achieve this year.
In June Alibaba Group split its e-commerce website Taobao
into three companies, namely its product search engine eTao,
business-to-consumer website Taobao Mall and
consumer-to-consumer website Taobao.com.
Yahoo owns about 40 percent of Alibaba Group, while Softbank
owns about a third. Alibaba.com is the group's listed
business-to-business unit. China's B2C segment is the fastest
growing niche in the country's booming e-commerce industry.
($1 = 6.383 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Xu Wan; Writing by Melanie Lee)