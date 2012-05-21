(Clarifies alert that equity-raising is for Alibaba Group)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG May 21 Chinese Internet
firm Alibaba Group is in talks with existing shareholders,
including Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, to
raise about $2.3 billion in equity to partly finance its deal
with Yahoo Inc., two sources said.
Entrepreneur Jack Ma is buying back up to half of a 40
percent stake in his Alibaba Group from Yahoo for $7.1 billion,
in a deal that moves the Chinese e-commerce leader closer to a
public listing.
Alibaba is looking to raise about a third of the $7.1
billion through issuance of equity to shareholders, one of the
sources told Reuters.
A second source also confirmed the talks, but said Temasek
has not made a final decision on the investment.
Alibaba was not immediately available to comment and a
Temasek spokesman declined to comment.
Temasek bought Alibaba Group shares from the Chinese
company's employees in September 2011 in a tender offer in which
DST Global, Silver Lake and Yunfeng Capital also participated.
