SHANGHAI Dec 3 Alibaba Group said on
Monday the value of transactions on its two e-commerce platforms
exceeded 1 trillion yuan ($160.6 billion) for the first time in
January-November this year, reflecting the boom in the sector.
Taobao Marketplace and Taobao Mall are China's largest
e-commerce platforms by transaction volume, where everything
from imported almonds to precious jade can be bought from the
millions of virtual storefronts run by small businesses.
Alibaba said total trade value on the two platforms exceeded
1 trillion yuan on Friday. That was up 58 percent from a year
ago and equivalent to 2 percent of China's gross domestic
product last year.
The statistics reflect the phenomenal growth of e-commerce
in China, where nearly 16 percent of the 1.34 billion population
shops online. Of the online shoppers, 52 percent of them are
under the age of 30, an Alibaba document showed.
"This is a symbolic milestone in that it shows e-commerce
has become an intrinsic part of how Chinese consumers shop for
goods and services... We are seeing high-speed growth in the
third- and fourth-tier cities, even outpacing consumer spending
growth in first- and second-tier cities," said Alibaba
spokeswoman Florence Shih.
Yahoo Inc owns about 20 percent of Alibaba Group.