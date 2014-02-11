BEIJING Feb 11 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
is set to launch a U.S. e-commerce website through
its subsidiaries Vendio and Auctiva, which are in turn part of
the Alibaba.com business group, the company told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The 11 Main site is an online shopping
business that offers "interesting, quality products" from
"hand-picked shop owners" such as fashion, tech and jewellery
goods.
Alibaba has been ramping up its international expansion with
various acquisitions, including leading a roughly $200 million
investment round in U.S. retail site ShopRunner Inc, setting up
an investment division in the United States and offering more of
its e-commerce and online payment products overseas.
At the same time China's dominant e-commerce company is
gearing up for an expected public offering later this year which
will value the company at around $140 billion, according to a
Reuters poll of eight analysts.
The foray into boutique e-commerce was conceived and created
by Vendio and Auctiva, which Alibaba.com acquired in 2010 and
helped businesses sell on eBay Inc's and Amazon.com
Inc's websites.
"Alibaba is happy to support 11 Main," an Alibaba
spokeswoman told Reuters in an e-mail. "Alibaba is run by
entrepreneurs and firmly believes in supporting entrepreneurs
with great vision and a strong sense of mission for their
companies."
Officials from 11 Main were not available for comment.