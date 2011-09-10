HANGZHOU, China, Sept 10 China's Alibaba Group aims for 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion) in transaction volume next year on its Taobao platform, Chairman and chief executive Jack Ma said on Saturday.

Yahoo Inc , which owns about 40 percent of Alibaba Group, fired its chief executive Carol Bartz on Wednesday ending a tumultuous tenure that saw the relationship between Yahoo and Alibaba fray precipitously.

Ma was speaking at a gathering of entreprenurs in Hangzhou at the company's annual "AliFest".

Alibaba Group is the parent company of Alibaba.com , Taobao Mall, Taobao.com and Alibaba Cloud Computing. ($1 = 6.384 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Writing by Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)