UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
(Repeats to attach to separate alert)
HONG KONG Feb 10 Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group plans to take its Hong Kong-listed unit, Alibaba.com, private, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Under the yet-to-be-finalised deal, Alibaba would use borrowed money and internal cash as well as an asset swap to buy back most of a 40 percent stake that Yahoo! owns in the Alibaba group, the sources said.
Alibaba.com shares were halted from trading on Thursday pending an announcement regarding its parent. (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti; Additional reporting by Stephen Aldred, Kazunori Takada and Saeed Azhar; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: