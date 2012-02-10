HONG KONG Feb 10 Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group plans to take its Hong Kong-listed unit, Alibaba.com, private, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Under the yet-to-be-finalised deal, Alibaba would use borrowed money and internal cash as well as an asset swap to buy back most of a 40 percent stake that Yahoo! owns in the Alibaba group, the sources said.

Alibaba.com shares were halted from trading on Thursday pending an announcement regarding its parent.

