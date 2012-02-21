Feb 21 Alibaba.com Ltd, China's
largest e-commerce company, posted its first drop in quarterly
net profit in nine quarters as a deepening global economic
crisis slowed exports.
Alibaba.com, valued at about $6 billion, operates an
e-commerce website that links Chinese businesses to overseas
buyers, and so is dependent on levels of trade in and out of the
world's second-largest economy.
October-December net profit slipped to 385.95 million yuan
($61 million) from 410.4 million yuan a year earlier, and
compared with an average forecast of 372.5 million yuan from two
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Alibaba.com shares were suspended on Feb. 9 pending an
announcement from its parent. Alibaba.com is 73 percent-owned by
Alibaba Group, which is in turn 40 percent-owned by
Yahoo Inc. The stock last traded at HK$9.25, a 12-week
closing high, but has declined about 30 percent since last July.
