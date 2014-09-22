HONG KONG, Sept 22 Banks handling the initial
public offering of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd are set to
earn $300.4 million in underwriting commissions, the Chinese
e-commerce giant said in a securities filing on Monday.
The fees are equivalent to 1.2 percent of the total deal,
which reached $25 billion after underwriters exercised an option
to sell additional shares.
The company will pay $121.8 million in fees, while selling
shareholders are set to pay another $178.6 million, according to
the filing.
Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley acted as
joint bookrunners of the IPO.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; editing by Keiron Henderson)