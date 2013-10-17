Oct 17 Dental products maker Align Technology Inc's quarterly results beat expectations on strong sales of its invisible braces, sending its shares up 13 percent after the bell.

Third-quarter net income was $34.5 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $0.3 million, breakeven on a per share basis, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 21 percent to $164.5 million, driven by higher sales of Invisalign braces.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 30 cents per share on revenue of $158.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.