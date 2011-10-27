* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.20-$0.22 vs est $0.18/shr

* Q3 adj EPS $0.27 beats Street by 8 cents

* Q3 rev up 31 pct to $125.9 mln vs est $121.4 mln

* Shares up 12 pct after market (Follows alerts)

Oct 27 Align Technology Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations, helped by strong sales of its invisible braces for aligning teeth, and forecast a strong fourth quarter.

Separately, the maker of teeth-alignment systems authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $150 million, representing about 11 percent of its market valuation, effective immediately.

Shares of the company were trading up 12 percent at $20 in extended trade. They closed at $17.81 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of 20-22 cents a share, on sales of $124.0-$128.5 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 18 cents a share, on revenue of $122.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, net income rose to $19.3 million, or 24 cents a share, from $16.8 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 27 cents a share.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $125.9 million, helped by a 19 percent increase in sales of its removable teeth aligners, Invisalign.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 19 cents a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $121.4 million. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)