* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.20-$0.22 vs est $0.18/shr
* Q3 adj EPS $0.27 beats Street by 8 cents
* Q3 rev up 31 pct to $125.9 mln vs est $121.4 mln
* Shares up 12 pct after market
(Follows alerts)
Oct 27 Align Technology Inc posted a
quarterly profit that beat market expectations, helped by strong
sales of its invisible braces for aligning teeth, and forecast a
strong fourth quarter.
Separately, the maker of teeth-alignment systems authorized
a stock repurchase program of up to $150 million, representing
about 11 percent of its market valuation, effective immediately.
Shares of the company were trading up 12 percent at $20 in
extended trade. They closed at $17.81 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted
earnings of 20-22 cents a share, on sales of $124.0-$128.5
million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 18
cents a share, on revenue of $122.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, net income rose to $19.3 million, or
24 cents a share, from $16.8 million, or 22 cents a share, a
year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 27 cents a share.
Revenue rose 31 percent to $125.9 million, helped by a 19
percent increase in sales of its removable teeth aligners,
Invisalign.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 19 cents a share,
excluding special items, on revenue of $121.4 million.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)