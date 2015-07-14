German engineering group Aumann rise in stock market debut
FRANKFURT, March 24 German engineering group Aumann rose 15 percent in its stock market debut on Friday, in the country's first initial public offering this year.
July 14 Canadian convenience store and gasoline station operator Alimentation Couche-Tard on Tuesday reported a 10.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, largely due to one-time costs related to its purchase of smaller U.S. rival Pantry Inc.
The company raised its quarterly dividend by more than 22 percent to 5.5 Canadian cents.
Net income fell to $129.5 million, or 23 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 26 from $145.1 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 18.6 percent to $7.28 billion.
DUBAI, March 24 Saudi Arabia's stock exchange said it would extend the period for settling trades and introduce short-selling on April 23, reforms that may help the market join international equity indexes, attracting billions of dollars of fresh investment.