UPDATE 3-Asset managers push back against UK rule change proposals
* Funds responding to FCA interim review of sector (Recasts, adds Investment Association response)
Oct 3 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : * Moody's assigns (p)baa3 rating to couche-tard * Rpt-moody's assigns (p)baa3 rating to couche-tard
* Funds responding to FCA interim review of sector (Recasts, adds Investment Association response)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 European Union data protection watchdogs said on Monday they were still concerned about the privacy settings of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system despite the U.S. company announcing changes to the installation process.
LONDON, Feb 20 German carmaker Volkswagen has fixed 470,000 cars out of 1.2 million affected by the diesel emissions scandal in Britain, the firm's UK managing director told lawmakers on Monday.