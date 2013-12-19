Dec 19 pSivida Corp and Alimera
Sciences Inc said they would try a fourth time to get
approval for an eye treatment for diabetes patients, sending the
shares of both companies soaring.
Alimera Sciences shares jumped 88 percent and pSivida stock
climbed 62 percent in premarket trade.
The drug-device combination, Iluvien, is a sustained-release
eye implant used to treat vision loss associated with chronic
diabetic macular edema (DME).
It has been rejected by U.S. health regulators three times,
most recently in October due to safety concerns.
PSivida said the companies would resubmit a U.S. marketing
application for an eye treatment in the first quarter of next
year.
PSivida said its partner Alimera, which has the rights to
sell the treatment, planned to respond to the latest rejection
addressing manufacturing concerns raised by the regulator, along
with safety data from patients receiving the treatment in
Germany and the United Kingdom.
Alimera, which is currently in discussions with the FDA
about treatment details to go on the label if the treatment is
approved, does not need to conduct additional trials prior to
approval, pSivida said.
"We believe the fact that labeling discussions are being
held could likely indicate that an agreement can be reached for
a label with a favorable risk/benefit for DME patients,"
Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Juan Sanchez wrote in a note.
"Therefore, we believe the probability of Iluvien approval
in 2014 is high", Sanchez said raising his price target on the
stock to $6 from $2.75.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) told Alimera
that an advisory committee meeting scheduled to review the
treatment in January was no longer necessary, pSivida said.
PSivida sold the rights to Iluvien to Alimera in 2005 but
will receive 20 percent share of net profit from any sales.
Sanchez estimates U.S. sales of about $250 million for
Iluvien, if it is approved.
Iluvien is already in use in Germany and Britain and has won
approval in Austria, Portugal, Spain and France.
DME, a type of swelling brought on by diabetes, can
eventually lead to blindness.
Alpharetta, Georgia-based Alimera Sciences closed at $2.55
on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. Watertown, Massachussets-based
pSivida closed at $2.97.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore)