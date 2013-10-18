(Adds analyst comments, company background and updates share
movement)
* FDA asks for new trial for Iluvien
* Alimera shares fall 39 pct
* PSivida, which sold Iluvien rights, plunges 39 pct
Oct 18 Alimera Sciences Inc said U.S.
health regulators rejected for a third time its eye implant
device due to safety concerns, sending its shares down as much
as 39 percent.
Shares of pSivida Corp, which sold the rights to
Iluvien to Alimera in 2005 but is in line for a 20 percent share
of profits, also dropped as much as 39 percent.
"We view running a new clinical trial as unrealistic, since
it will require significant capital that Alimera does not
currently have," Cowen and Co analyst Simos Simeonidis wrote in
a client note.
As of June 30, 2013, Alimera had about $31.9 million in cash
and cash equivalents.
Iluvien, used to treat retinal swelling brought on by
diabetes, has been approved by some European regulators but the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rejected it three times in
the past three years.
The FDA raised concerns about the eye implant's safety
profile in its complete response letter rejecting marketing
approval, the company said on Friday. Marketing approval is the
final OK needed to start selling a medical device in the United
States.
The FDA also referred to deficiencies at the facility where
Iluvien is manufactured, Alimera said.
Alimera said it did not believe that these deficiencies will
affect its European commercial supply.
The FDA suggested at least 12 months of follow-up for all
enrolled patients in a new trial and a meeting with the
regulator's advisory panel to address the deficiencies.
Cowen and Co's Simeonidis said he found the panel meeting
"rather unusual, and as a theoretical positive for Alimera,
since it does leave the door open for something good to come
out."
The panel would advise whether a patient population can be
identified in which the benefits of the drug might outweigh the
risks, the FDA said. The panel will convene on Jan. 27.
In the second quarter ended June 30, Alimera generated
revenue for the first time from its only commercial product
Iluvien. The company reported revenue of $179,000.
Iluvien is a sustained-release implant used to treat vision
impairment associated with chronic diabetic macular oedema.
Alimera shares were down 23 percent at $2.08, while pSivida
shares were down 22 percent at $2.97 on the Nasdaq in
early-afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila,
Rodney Joyce and Maju Samuel)