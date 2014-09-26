(Adds detail, shares)
By Vidya L Nathan and Anjali Rao Koppala
Sept 26 Alimera Sciences Inc and
pSivida Corp said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved their vision-loss treatment Iluvien, following three
rejections.
Alimera's shares jumped about 16 percent to $5.95, while
pSivida rose about 10.5 percent to $4.73 in extended trading.
Iluvien will treat a condition known as diabetic macular
edema (DME), a swelling on the back of the retina that in the
most severe cases can lead to blindness.
Iluvien, which will compete with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Inc's Eylea and Roche AG's Lucentis, is
expected to be available in the United States in early 2015.
"The FDA's approval of Iluvien is not limited, as in the EU,
to the subset of patients with chronic DME, patients who have
failed other therapies, or patients who have had cataract
surgery," pSivida CEO Paul Ashton said in a statement on Friday.
The company licensed the implant to Alimera in February 2005
and will receive a milestone payment of $25 million following
the approval.
PSivida is also entitled to get 20 percent of the profits
from U.S. sales.
Iluvien, already available in the UK and Germany, is an
injectable implant. The treatment involves positioning a tiny,
cylindrical tube containing a drug in the back of the eye - the
spot where DME typically forms.
A single injection of Iluvien provides sustained treatment
of DME for 36 months, compared to standard treatments that need
to be administered as frequently as monthly, pSivida said.
Eylea, which also needs to be injected into the eye,
received expanded approval for DME on July 29. The drug
generated sales of $415 million in its latest quarter.
DME is the primary cause of visual impairment in diabetic
retinopathy, the most common diabetic eye disease and a leading
cause of blindness in American adults.
About 560,000 people in the United States are estimated to
have clinically significant DME, pSivida said.
In the past, Iluvien was rejected citing safety concerns and
FDA also highlighted deficiencies at the facility where the drug
is manufactured.
The latest rejection came in October 2013, when the U.S.
health regulator suggested a new trial with at least 12 months
of follow-up for all enrolled patients in that trial.
Alimera is also testing Iluvien to treat dry age-related
macular degeneration.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Anjali Rao Koppala in
Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings and Sriraj Kalluvila)