(bank corrects earlier statement to 0.5 riyal, not 5.0 riyal)

DUBAI Dec 25 The board of Saudi Arabia's Alinma Bank recommended a dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for 2014, a bank official said on Thursday.

Earlier, Alinma said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange that the dividend would be 5.0 riyals. But a bank official, contacted by telephone, subsequently told Reuters that was wrong and the correct figure was 0.5 riyal.

It would be the bank's first dividend since it listed on the stock market in 2008.

Net profit jumped 29 percent from a year earlier in the first nine months of this year to 932 million riyals ($249 million), with the bank citing growth in core activities and an increase in operating income. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)