DUBAI, April 11 Saudi Arabia's Alinma Bank reported a 13.7 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, beating the average forecast of analysts.

Net profit in the three months to Mar. 31 was 391 million riyals ($104.3 million), compared to 344 million riyals in the same period last year, it said in a bourse statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters forecast on average the firm would make a quarterly net profit of 375.1 million riyals.

Alinma, the tenth-largest bank in the kingdom by assets, cited a decrease in total operating expenses as a result of a drop in provisions for credit losses, as well as a rise in net income from investment and financing activities, for its profit rise.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7489 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)