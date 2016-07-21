DUBAI, July 21 Saudi Arabia's Alinma Bank
reported a 12.1 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit on Thursday, in line with the average forecasts of
analysts, as expenses dropped.
Net profit in the three months to June 30 was 409 million
riyals ($109.1 million), compared to 365 million riyals in the
same period last year, it said in a bourse statement.
Four analysts polled by Reuters forecast on average the
lender would make a quarterly net profit of 395.3 million
riyals.
Alinma, the tenth-largest bank in the kingdom by assets,
cited an 18 percent fall in total operating expenses for the
profit rise, mainly due to a decrease in provisions relating to
financing and investments.
This helped alleviate a 4.5 percent year-on-year decline in
total operating income to 808 million riyals.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing detailed results later.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
