BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management says trading in H shares halted
* Trading in H shares of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. has been halted at 10:01 a.m. on March 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Jan 12 Alinma Bank : * Saudi Alinma Bank Q4 net profit 280 million riyals versus 208
million riyals year-ago - statement
MUMBAI, March 14 India's NSE index rose as much as 2.1 percent to a record high on Tuesday as investors saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landslide victory in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh as endorsing his economic reform agenda.
* Board recommends cash dividend of 15 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2ni1wlf) Further company coverage: