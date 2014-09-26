BRIEF-China SCE Property says Feb contracted sales were RMB1.997 bln
* In February group achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately rmb1.997 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, Sept 26 Poland's Alior Bank, which has just announced plans to buy smaller local rival Meritum Bank, has raised 322 million zlotys ($98 mln) via a bond issue, the bank said on Friday.
As part of the Meritum deal, Alior, Poland's 14th biggest bank by assets, will issue new shares worth roughly 200 million zlotys and also said it planned a bond issue, without giving further details.
The bond issue is for 10-year floating rate subordinated bonds that pay a semi-annual interest of 3.14 percent over the 6-month interbank lending rate, the bank said. Alior plans to list the bonds on the Catalyst bond market at the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
(1 US dollar = 3.2905 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* In February group achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately rmb1.997 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AGM approves cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mhoeF4) Further company coverage:
* gov officials say risk of steep slide in China economy reduced