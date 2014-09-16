WARSAW, Sept 16 Polish regulator KNF has
extended until mid-2016 the deadline for Italian holding company
Carlo Tassara group to sell its stake in Poland's mid-tier
lender Alior Bank, the bank said late on Monday.
Carlo Tassara, the struggling holding company for French
financier Romain Zaleski, controls 26 percent of Alior. The bank
has a market value of $1.83 billion.
Tassara has been seeking to sell its stake in Alior for
years, but has struggled to find a buyer because of the bank's
relatively high valuation. The regulator had given the group
until the end of this year to find a buyer.
Analysts say Alior's high valuation is driven by investor
speculation that any potential buyer would be willing to pay a
premium to take control over the fast growing, innovative bank.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Miral Fahmy)