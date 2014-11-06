WARSAW Nov 6 The chief executive of Polish mid-sized lender Alior Bank said on Thursday he feels comfortable with analysts' forecasts that the bank's net profit will rise to 400 million zlotys ($118 million).

"I can confirm that we will be in this forecast's range of 315-350 million zlotys this year, thanks to maintaining credit margin levels and cost cuts. Four hundred million next year is doable, but this is not a forecast," Wojciech Sobieraj told Reuters in an interview.

Alior has agreed to take over smaller rival Meritum bank. Sobieraj said in the interview he would consider further takeovers if the opportunity arises, but that Alior can't afford to buy BPH Bank which has been put up for sale by GE Money.

