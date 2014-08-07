WARSAW Aug 7 Polish mid-sized lender Alior Bank
is on track to achieve 50-percent net profit growth in
2014 from 220 million zlotys ($70 million) in 2013, Chief
Executive Officer said on Thursday.
CEO Wojciech Sobieraj told Reuters in an interview that he
expects the bank would not pay a dividend in the next two years,
as it needs money to fund growth.
He added that in the second half of this year bad-loan
impairments would stay at a level of 247 million zlotys booked
in the January-June period.
(1 US dollar = 3.1432 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)