WARSAW Nov 5 Poland should export its banking know-how and try to replace Austrian banks departing eastern Europe, the head of fast-growing Polish lender Alior Bank said on Thursday.

Alior was recently bought by eastern Europe's top insurer PZU, which aims for its banking business to become Poland's fifth-largest lender. PZU has also set its sights on acquiring General Electric's Bank BPH as well as Austrian Raiffeisen's Polish arm Raiffeisen Polbank.

"Polish banks are in the banking forefront in terms of innovations and service quality. The best Polish IT experts work here for names such as UBS and Deutsche Bank, we have qualified managers," Alior's Chief Executive Wojciech Sobieraj told reporters.

"Austrians are pulling out for a number of reasons, there is no need to overpay. There is a need to replace Erste or Raiffeisen. I'm talking about the process in the whole region," he said.

Sobieraj, who founded Alior in 2008, is seen as one of the most experienced and innovative bank chiefs in Poland.

He said that in European emerging markets only Poland and Turkey offer up-to-date banking services comparable to those offered in Asia.

Polish lenders are profitable and did not have the toxic assets that dragged down their Western peers in the global financial crisis. They are valued two times higher in terms of price to book value than their parent banks such as Santander, UniCredit or Commerzbank.

Sobieraj said Polish lenders could gain significant chunks of markets such as former communist countries on the Adriatic coast.

Raiffeisen is trying to reduce its exposure to Russia, sell Raiffeisen Polbank and wants to get out of Ukraine and Slovenia. Bank Austria is trying to exit Ukraine.

In February, the Hungarian government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) agreed to take stakes worth a combined 30 percent in Erste's Hungarian unit.

Alior has a presence in Romania, while Polish rival mBank has operations in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Poland's third-richest man Leszek Czarnecki owns a number of banks abroad, including in Belarus and Ukraine. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Additional by Shadia Nasralla in Vienna; Editing by Susan Fenton)