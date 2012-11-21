WARSAW Nov 21 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) wants to buy a stake of
5-10 percent in Alior Bank for up to 320 million zlotys ($99.3
million) in the Polish lender's initial public offering (IPO) in
Warsaw, Alior said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Alior -- owned by Italian-based Carlo
Tassara group, an investment vehicle of French businessman Roman
Zaleski -- said it wanted to offer new investors as much as two
thirds of the company in the largest Polish IPO this year.
($1 = 3.2222 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)