* Shares up 6.6 percent

* Listing raised 2.1 bln zlotys for bank and owners (Adds detail, updates share price)

WARSAW Dec 12 Shares in Polish lender Alior rose on their market debut on Friday, after Warsaw's largest initial public offer (IPO) by a non-state company raised 2.1 billion zlotys ($671 million) for the bank and its owners.

Alior, which offered a rare opportunity to acquire a major stake in a bank in one of Europe's most resilient economies, sold the shares at 57 zlotys each, the low end of its price range, to value the company at 3.6 billion zlotys.

Poland's banking sector, which has been largely unaffected by bad loans unlike many European banks, is around 70 percent owned by foreigners.

By 0900 GMT, Alior shares were up 6.6 percent to 60.75 zlotys.

Alior, which was set up in 2008 and has built Poland's third-largest branch network with more than 1.3 million customers, was owned by the Zaleski family through its holding company Carlo Tassara.

Alior, sold 12.33 million new shares, or nearly a fifth of its increased capital to raise 700 million zlotys to be used to strengthen the bank's own capital position and continue its expansion.

Alior also sold 24.48 million existing shares and will transfer another 3.71 million to managers.

Around half of the shares were sold to international investors, with the strongest interest from British and U.S. funds, a source close to the deal told Reuters. Around 7 percent of the shares were allocated to domestic retail investors.

Alior, a well-known brand thanks to its quirky advertising featuring bankers in bowler hats, was a rarity among Europe's financial sector in seeking to raise funds from a public listing during the euro zone debt crisis.

Although Poland's banking sector has performed relatively well in recent years and Alior has expanded rapidly since its launch five years ago, the offer w a s priced at around a 20 percent discount to the book value of Polish peers PKO BP and Pekao, largely due to the fact it is much smaller.

After months of inactivity, Europe has seen a pick-up in share sales since September, but the market is far from robust and investors remain choosy about which firms they will back and at what price.

Russian mobile operator MegaFon last week also priced its offering at the bottom of its range, while Italian airport operator SEA scrapped its listing.

Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley were joint global coordinators and bookrunners on the offering. ($1 = 3.1287 zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Erica Billingham)