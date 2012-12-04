WARSAW Dec 4 Banks offering the shares of Polish bank Alior in the country's largest share sale this year have books fully covered at 60 zlotys per share, closer to the lower end of the range, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The bank expected to raise 700 million zlotys ($222 million) by issuing up to 25 million new shares in the initial public offering (IPO).

Alior's owner, Italian-based Carlo Tassara group, an investment vehicle of French businessman Roman Zaleski, has also put its 26 million existing shares up for sale, raising the possible free float to 66 percent - the largest among Warsaw-listed banks. ($1 = 3.1581 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, Adrian Krajewski, and Pawel Bernat)