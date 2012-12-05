WARSAW Dec 5 Polish bank Alior set the price of its initial public offer at 57 zlotys per share, the lower end of an unofficial range, valuing Warsaw's largest flotation this year at 2.1 billion zlotys ($665 million).

The bank, which sought a price of as much as 71 zlotys per share, said it sold 12.33 million new shares and 24.48 million existing ones. ($1 = 3.1581 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)