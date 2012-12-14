WARSAW Dec 12 Shares in Polish lender Alior rose by more than 5 percent on their first day of trade on Friday, capping Warsaw's largest initial public offer by a non-state company that raised 2.1 billion zlotys ($671 million) for the bank and its owners.

Alior, which offered a rare opportunity o acquire a major stake in a bank in one of Europe's most resillent economies, priced the floatation at 57 zlotys per share, the low end of its price range, to value it at 3.6 billion zlotys.

By 0905 GMT, Alior shares were up 5.3 percent to 60 zlotys. ($1 = 3.1287 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)