WARSAW Aug 7 Polish mid-sized lender Alior Bank said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit slipped 1.2 percent, broadly in line with expectations, as economic recovery did not fully offset the impact of record-low interest rates.

The bank said quarterly profit fell to 83 million zlotys ($26.5 million) from 84 million zlotys in the same period a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected Alior to earn 81 million zlotys.

(1 US dollar = 3.1351 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)