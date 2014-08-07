BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Holdings reports fy pre-tax profit 37.21 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group gross earnings 156.43 billion naira versus 140.02 billion naira year ago
WARSAW Aug 7 Polish mid-sized lender Alior Bank said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit slipped 1.2 percent, broadly in line with expectations, as economic recovery did not fully offset the impact of record-low interest rates.
The bank said quarterly profit fell to 83 million zlotys ($26.5 million) from 84 million zlotys in the same period a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected Alior to earn 81 million zlotys.
(1 US dollar = 3.1351 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
SANTIAGO, March 22 The Chilean unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc will invest $800 million in the country over the next three years and will open 55 to 60 new supermarkets, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, March 22 BM&FBovespa SA's planned takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados makes it tougher for rivals to enter Brazil's financial trading and clearing markets, and requires changes to gain approval, a member of antitrust watchdog Cade said on Wednesday.