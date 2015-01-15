Jan 15 Imoniu Grupe Alita AB

* Nasdaq Vilnius changes reason due to which observation status is applied to Imoniu Grupe Alita - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius

* New observation status will be applied as of Jan. 15 due to launch of mandatory tender offer for Imoniu Grupe Alita - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius

* Previous reason for observation status from Sept. 8, 2011 ceases to exist - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius Source text: bit.ly/1ymNgUT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)