MOSCOW Nov 15 Aeroflot, the
state-controlled Russian airline, on Friday ruled out buying or
aiding stricken Italian carrier Alitalia, which is seeking a
cash injection to keep flying.
"Aeroflot does not plan to buy Alitalia, nor will it
participate in any way in its financing," a representative of
the Russian flag carrier told Reuters.
Alitalia's top shareholder, Air France-KLM, on
Thursday spurned a plea for cash to rescue Alitalia, saying a
new business plan would be insufficient without a write-off of
some of its huge debts.
Alitalia, which was privatised in 2008, has been
unprofitable for more than a decade and has been stuck in a
months-long tussle with Air France-KLM over whether to keep
their strategic and financial partnership alive.
Aeroflot has repeatedly been named by Italian officials as a
potential backer of Alitalia, but has never publicly confirmed
its interest.
Italian officials say they hope they can still find another
international airline to invest and save the carrier, but time
is running out after Air France-KLM walked away from the 300
million euro ($403 million) call for more cash.