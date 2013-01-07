MILAN Jan 7 Italian holding company IMMSI said on Monday no talks were under way for the sale of its 7.08 percent stake in the Italian airline.

"IMMSI, in confirming the comments released by Air France , denies the existence of any talks in course with the aim of selling (the stake)," IMMSI said in a statement.

Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Sunday that Air France was in advanced talks to buy the whole of Alitalia.

"There is nothing. There are no negotiations," Air France CEO Alexandre de Juniac told Reuters earlier on Monday. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Danilo Masoni)