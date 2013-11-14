PARIS Nov 14 Top shareholder Air France-KLM
sees its shareholding in Italian airline Alitalia
dropping from 25 percent to around seven percent after a
bond-to-share conversion and a cash call in which it does not
plan to take part.
"After the bond conversion and providing that firstly, all
shareholders convert their bonds into shares and secondly, the
300-million-euro capital increase is fully subscribed, our stake
should be around seven percent," Air France-KLM chief financial
officer Philippe Calavia told Reuters.
