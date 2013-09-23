PARIS, Sept 23 Air France-KLM deferred a decision on whether to offer more help for struggling Alitalia on Monday, saying it needed more information from its Italian partner's management.

Air France-KLM, which owns 25 percent of Alitalia, said a board meeting held late on Monday had discussed its own management's assessment of the airline's financial situation.

"The board considered it vital to hear the information that Alitalia's executive management should provide at a forthcoming meeting of the Italian company's board of directors," Air France-KLM said in a statement.